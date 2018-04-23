Prevented from meeting wife, man fatally stabs father-in-law

Police said accused Neeraj, 27, escaped after stabbing his father-in-law Pradbhu Dayal, 45, in Pandev Nagar area around 3 p.m.



Neeraj worked as a driver with a travel agency and arrived at his in-law's house in Shashi Garden to meet his wife Rakhi, 25, police said.



The couple was married in 2016 and often indulged in heated arguments and fight. Rakhi had in March registered a domestic violence case against Neeraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Singh said.



"She was staying at her parents' house and though Neeraj tried to bring her back to his house, she refused. An infuriated Neeraj warned her of dire consequences over phone," the officer said.



Neeraj went to her parents' house to allegedly teach her a lesson. "As her father Prabhu Dayal opened the door and tried to prevent him for entering the house, Neeraj took out a knife and stabbed him repeatedly after heated arguments," he added.



Dayal was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A manhunt is on to arrest the accused.

A middle-aged man was stabbed to death by his son-in-law on Sunday after he did not allow the accused to meet his wife at her parent's home in east Delhi, police said.