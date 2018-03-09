President of France Emmanuel Macron to arrive today on a 4-day visit to India

To deepen ties between India and France, Macron will be in a four-day visit to India. The French President will be accompanied by a business delegation of CEOs of 40 French companies, including those from the defense sector.The MEA said in a statement said: "The visit of President Macron is aimed at strengthening the bilateral economic, political and strategic dimension of our engagement".Image: AFP/ FileMacron is also expected to hold delegation-level talks with Modi. He will also take part in a Town Hall and will have an interactive session. There he will address 300 students from different levels and institutions.On the same day, he will also attend a Knowledge Summit which will be attended by more than 200 academicians from both sides. On March 11, Macron will attend the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit, an initiative mooted by France and India.The ISA Summit, expected to be attended by several heads of the states and governments, is likely to focus on concrete projects.Macron will also visit Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi, on March 11. He, along with Modi, will inaugurate a solar plant in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.