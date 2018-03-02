 President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi send Holi wishes to countrymen
Rahul Gandhi will celebrate Holi with his 93-year-old grandmother.

By: || Updated: 02 Mar 2018 09:52 AM
Image: Twitter

New Delhi: On the auspicious festival of colours and joy , President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have given out Holi message for the citizens.

President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to give out the message of peace, joy and prosperity.

Prime Minister Modi too took to his Twitter handle to wish the countrymen a happy Holi.



Congress president Rahul Gandhi shared his Holi plans on Twitter. In the same tweet where he wished the citizens a happy Holi, he informed them that he will be taking off to Italy to celebrate the festival with his 93-year-old grandmother. 





Minister of Home Affairs , Rajnath Singh sent out Holi wishes to the soldiers of Indian Army, Navy and Air force, along with the citizens of the country.



Meanwhile, the markets in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram city have been decked up for the annual festival of Pongala.

Holi also marks the culmination of a 10-day-long annual festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple. Devotees cook the offering to the deity on makeshift brick stoves that are arranged around a huge circumference of the shrine.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

