President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi send Holi wishes to countrymen



Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of harmony in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s lives #PresidentKovind

होली के पावन पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।

Wishing everyone a Happy Holi!



My Nani is 93. She’s the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I’m going to surprise her! I can’t wait to give her a hug.... #HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration..



Wishing you a happy and colourful Holi. pic.twitter.com/5HMvI1jAri

On the auspicious festival of colours and joy , President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have given out Holi message for the citizens.President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to give out the message of peace, joy and prosperity.Prime Minister Modi too took to his Twitter handle to wish the countrymen a happy Holi.Congress president Rahul Gandhi shared his Holi plans on Twitter. In the same tweet where he wished the citizens a happy Holi, he informed them that he will be taking off to Italy to celebrate the festival with his 93-year-old grandmother.Minister of Home Affairs , Rajnath Singh sent out Holi wishes to the soldiers of Indian Army, Navy and Air force, along with the citizens of the country.Meanwhile, the markets in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram city have been decked up for the annual festival of Pongala.Holi also marks the culmination of a 10-day-long annual festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple. Devotees cook the offering to the deity on makeshift brick stoves that are arranged around a huge circumference of the shrine.