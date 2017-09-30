President appoints 5 Governors & 1 Lt. Governor

The President on Saturday appointed five new Governors for the states of Tamil Nadu, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar and a Lieutenant governor to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.The statement from the President Office said Banwarilal Purohit was appointed the governor of Tamil Nadu. He is currently the governor of Assam.Jagdish Mukhi, who is a former minister of Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation and Higher Education in the Delhi government, will be replacing Purohit in Assam. He was the 12th Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.As a Governor, Ganga Prasad will assume the position to the north eastern state of Meghalaya. He was a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) in Bihar.Retired Brigadier BD Mishra was appointed Governor of Arunachal Pradesh while Satya Pal Malik, former MP and BJP's national vice president, will be the governor of Bihar.Retired Admiral Devendra Kumar Joshi who was also the 21st Chief of Naval Staff of India and has many a feather in his cap, was appointed the governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He will be replacing Prof Jagdish Mukh.The press communique states that the appointments will take effect from the dates the incumbents assume charge of their respective offices.