President Pranab seeks China's cooperation in fighting terrorism

Ahead of his visit to Beijing later this month, President Pranab Mukherjee has said that India should expand cooperation with China in fighting the menace of terrorism."India and China are both huge countries -- multicultural, multiracial -- (and) if they come together in fighting this menace, I am sure it will have its own impact," Mukherjee said in an interview with CCTV."And India always believes that every country should have a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and the fight is to be all out," he said.The President also said that India has a "very comprehensive relationship" with China and that "we consider it is a very important relationship for us"."Every state visit has its own significance as it provides an opportunity to the leaders to share their views, explore the possibilities of expanding cooperation between the countries’ concerns and also they exchange their views,on regional, global and multilateral issues," he said.Mukherjee is scheduled to visit China from May 24 to 27.Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China in May last year.