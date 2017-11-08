 Pradyuman was killed by class 11 student as he wanted to postpone parent-teacher meeting & examination: CBI
"No sexual assault in Pradyuman murder case," CBI further said.

New Delhi: A new twist has come in Pradyuman Thakur murder case as CBI has revealed on Wednesday that its initial investigation suggest the child in conflict of law (who may have killed Pradyuman) wanted to have the examination and parent-teacher meeting in school postponed.

"CBI has apprehended a child in conflict with law, a student of senior class at Ryan International School (Sohna Road, Gurugram) in an ongoing case relating to murder of a 7-year-old boy," said CBI.

However, the father of child in question has denied that his son has done anything wrong.

"They (CBI) arrested my son last night. My son has not committed the crime, he informed gardener and teachers," said father of student arrested by CBI in Pradyuman murder case.

However, CBI also said that it has not given clean chit to arrested conductor.

On the morning of September 8, Pradyuman, a class II student of the school, was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon and the prime suspect in the killing was the school bus
conductor, Ashok Kumar.

