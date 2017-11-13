Pradyuman murder case: Some policemen may be arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, say sources

In a latest development in Pradyuman murder case, some policemen may be arrested on the charges of tampering with the evidence.The case is now under CBI.The CBI findings in the Ryan schoolboy killing case has come as an embarrassment to the Haryana Police.However, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar sought to defend them and said the state's investigators were yet to complete their probe."Haryana police had not completed its investigation. When investigations were on, a demand was raised that the matter be handed over to the CBI. It was handed over to them. CBI is now conducting investigations. It is their job, not ours. Where CBI investigation leads to, ultimately what results arethere...," he said.Asked if he would act against the state DGP for the failure of police in the case, Khattar said that one cannot say anything when an investigation is on.Pressed for comments against, he replied, "I have said that when investigations are on, things are not complete. Our investigations was not complete when it was handed over to CBI."A Class 11 student who allegedly wanted the parent-teacher meeting and exams to be postponed was apprehended in connection with the killing of a seven-year-old boy in Gurgaon's Ryan International School, the CBI said recently.In a sensational twist to the case, the high school student, who is about 16 years old, was apprehended late last night for allegedly killing his junior inside the school, said a CBI spokesperson.Pradyuman, a Class 2 student of the school, was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon on the morning of September 8. The CBI has not found any evidence so far against bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was the Gurgaon Police's sole accused in the gruesome killing, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said in Delhi.The CBI's findings are a major embarrassment for the Gurgaon Police, which had blamed Ashok Kumar for the murder.The Haryana government had in September recommended a CBI probe in the schoolboy killing case.