Pradyuman murder case: 'My son is being tortured in custody,' alleges father of accused boy







Do you think such a young boy would behave normally for so many days had he committed such a serious crime?: Father of accused class 11th student #PradyumanMurderCase #RyanInternationalSchool pic.twitter.com/JpNiuIWB5C

The minor boy accused in the Pradyuman murder case has been sent to Faridabad observation home till 22nd November, which is also the date of next hearing, said CK Sharma, lawyer of the accused on Saturday.However, the father of the boy in question alleged that his son was tortured.But CBI denied allegations made by the father of arrested minor that the accused was being tortured in custody."Do you think such a young boy would behave normally for so many days had he committed such a serious crime?," questioned the father of the accused class 11th student of Ryan International School.Pradyuman was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon on the morning of September 8.The murder weapon, a knife, was found in the commode of the toilet where the killing allegedly took place, said CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal.According to the agency, the Class 11 student, believed to be weak in studies, allegedly slit Pradyuman's throat to get the school to declare a holiday in order to defer a scheduled parent-teacher meeting (PTM) and an examination.Earlier Gurgaon police accused bus conductor Ashok Kumar, for the gruesome killing.(With inputs from agencies)