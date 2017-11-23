Pradyuman murder case: My husband beaten up, hung upside down by cops to make him confess, says Ashok Kumar's wife







After spending painful days in jail, bus conductor Ashok Kumar reached home last night after being released from Gurugram's Bhondsi jail. He was arrested by Gurugram police in Pradyuman murder case.Bus conductor thanked the media for his return to his family, said that he was in a lot of pain.His wife said, "Police beat him up, hung him upside down, tortured him & even sedated him to make him confess."Giving a new twist to the case, CBI, which is now investigating the entire episode, has apprehended a Class XI student in connection with the killing of a seven-year-old schoolboy in Gurgaon's Ryan International School, the agency said.The Class XI student, who was apprehended late last night, allegedly committed the crime as he wanted to get a scheduled parent teacher meeting and an examination postponed, a CBI spokesperson said.Pradyuman, a class II student of the school, was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon on the morning of September 8.The weapon used in the crime has been seized."We have come to the conclusion on the basis of CCTV, forensic evidence and scientific evidence. The student has been apprehended. He remains our prime suspect," the spokesperson said.The juvenile student, who is about 16 years old, was apprehended late last night and his parents were kept in the loop all through, the agency said.Police in Gurgaon had arrested school bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, for the crime the same day.However, the grief-stricken father of seven-year-old Pradyuman, has still not given clean chit to the bus conductor and said prime suspect bus conductor Ashok Kumar could not have executed the crime alone and that some others were involved in it.(With inputs from agencies)