Govt using CBI to divert public attention on DeMo anniversary: Congress on Pradyuman murder revelations

Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala said the government is using the CBI to divert public attention on note-ban anniversary by putting out a story of the sensational twist about murder of Gurgaon school boy Pradyuman a few months ago."Intimidation of the fourth estate and misuse of Compromise Bureau of Investigation as a BJP puppet will never hide the truth," he said, referring to the case.In a sensational twist in the murder case, the CBI on Wednesday apprehended a class 11 student of Ryan International School in Gurugram for the murder of the seven-year-old student. According to the CBI the accused wanted the school to declare a holiday in order to defer a scheduled parent-teacher meeting and an examination.According to the agency, the Class 11 student, believed to be weak in studies, allegedly slit Pradyuman's throat to get the school to declare a holiday in order to defer a scheduled parent-teacher meeting (PTM) and an examination.The CBI was able to piece together elements of the crime by analysing the CCTV footage, scientific and forensic examination, analysis of the crime scene and by questioning students, teachers and staff of the school, an official said.The family and lawyers of the seven-year-old Ryan school student who was murdered inside the school premises in September, today demanded that a Class XI boy apprehended in the case by the CBI be tried as an adult and be given strict punishment.They also expressed suspicion about the involvement of school authorities in "destruction of evidence" and sought that the top management officials of the school be questioned by the CBI in the matter.(With inputs from PTI)