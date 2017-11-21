 Pradyuman murder case: Accused bus conductor Ashok Kumar granted bail
Pradyuman murder case: In a twist in the case, the CBI recently announced that it had apprehended a senior student of the school in connection with the incident, rejecting the police theory that the killing of Pradhuman was the handiwork of Kumar.

By: || Updated: 21 Nov 2017 05:55 PM
Ryan murder case: Ashok Kumar was granted bail on furnishing a Rs 50,000 bail bond. Photo: PTI

GURUGRAM: Bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was arrested by the Haryana Police on the charge of killing in Pradhuman Thakur murder case, was granted bail by a session court in Gurugram.

Ashok was granted bail on furnishing a Rs 50,000 bail bond.



Pradhuman, aged seven, was found on September 8 morning in the washroom of the Ryan International school in Bhondsi area on Sohna Road with his throat slit.

The Gurgaon police had arrested Kumar, pinning the blame for the crime on him, claiming that he murdered the child after failing to sodomise him.

Two school staff and Ashok's family however claimed he was made a scapegoat since he was poor.

In a twist in the case, the CBI recently announced that it had apprehended a senior student of the school in connection with the incident, rejecting the police theory that the killing of Pradhuman was the handiwork of Kumar.

The arrested 16-year-old has been lodged in Faridabad's observation home. Ashok was in jail even after the arrest of the school student.

(With inputs from agencies)

