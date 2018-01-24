 Poster outside Lalu Yadav's Delhi residence shows Lord Krishna with message, 'Lalu is my incarnation'
By: || Updated: 24 Jan 2018 12:30 PM
Image: ABP Live

New Delhi: A Special CBI court in Ranchi on Wednesday convicted former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in Chaibasa Treasury case which was the third case in which senior RJD leader was involved.

However, meanwhile, a poster is put outside the Delhi residence of Lalu Yadav in which he is shown in the bottom right of it. In the left bottom, his son Tejaswi Yadav can also be seen.

In the middle of this big poster, an image of Lord Sri Krishna is shown.

Also, there is a message which read:

"Lalu is my incarnation," Lord Krishna is shown saying.

In the poster, with his head down, Lalu Prasad Yadav is shown behind bars. It appears that RJD is trying to give the entire incident a religious colour.

.

