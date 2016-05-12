Post rape, victim strangled to death in UP's Jalaun

It seems crime has no boundaries in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, a state that will face assembly polls next year.Despite the state government taking steps to cut down crime, shocking incidents continue to surface, leaving the state police force almost always grappling with a law and order problem.The latest crime came to light in the state's Jalaun district. A girl, probably in her teens, who was raped recently, was found strangled to death.Jalaun district police led by the Superintendent of Police are investigating the incident that took place in the Kaunch Kotwali police jurisdiction in New Patel Nagar area.According to the police, prima facie suspicion is on a young male person living next door to the murdered girl's home. The male is absconding.