Porn behind rising child rape cases: MP Home Minister Bhupendra Singh

He further noted that the state government is considering banning porn in the state.



"We think the reason for rising number of child rape and molestation cases is porn. We are contemplating banning porn in Madhya Pradesh, will approach Centre in the matter," Bhupendra Singh said, reported news agency ANI.



According to media reports, the BJP government in the state has blocked 25 porn sites.



MP HM's statement has come after a horrific rape and murder of an infant baby girl in Indore on April 19.



The infant was recovered from the basement of a building. Reportedly, the police have identified the accused as Sunil Bheel, 21, claiming that he was seen in CCTV footage, around 4.45 am on Friday, carrying the infant on his shoulder, reported news agency.

