 Porbander seat: BJP's Babubhai Bokhiriya defeats Arjun Modhwadia by 2,000 votes
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Porbander seat: BJP's Babubhai Bokhiriya defeats Arjun Modhwadia by 2,000 votes

Porbander seat: BJP's Babubhai Bokhiriya defeats Arjun Modhwadia by 2,000 votes

By: || Updated: 18 Dec 2017 12:29 PM
Porbander seat: BJP's Babubhai Bokhiriya defeats Arjun Modhwadia by 2,000 votes

Senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia

New Delhi: Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia was defeated by 2,000 votes by BJP leader and fisheries minister Babubhai Bokhiriya from Porbander seat.

It appears that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's visiting the constituency to woo the fishing community didn't help here despite promising a separate ministry for fisheries.

This the third time the former Gujarat Congress leader has lost to Bokhiriya. Last Modhwadia tasted success from this seat was back in 2002.

During polling, Modhwadia had complained of possible EVM tampering at three polling booths in a Muslim-dominated area of Porbandar. The Election Commission said the allegations were 'baseless'.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Gujarat elections: 100 per cent match in random vote count on EVMs and VVPAT slips

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Contestants squabble over eggs for captaincy task
VIDEO
125 crore people can see development except Rahul Gandhi, says ...
MOVIES
CONGRATS! Enrique Iglesias, girlfriend blessed with TWINS