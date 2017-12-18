Porbander seat: BJP's Babubhai Bokhiriya defeats Arjun Modhwadia by 2,000 votes

New Delhi: Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia was defeated by 2,000 votes by BJP leader and fisheries minister Babubhai Bokhiriya from Porbander seat.It appears that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's visiting the constituency to woo the fishing community didn't help here despite promising a separate ministry for fisheries.This the third time the former Gujarat Congress leader has lost to Bokhiriya. Last Modhwadia tasted success from this seat was back in 2002.During polling, Modhwadia had complained of possible EVM tampering at three polling booths in a Muslim-dominated area of Porbandar. The Election Commission said the allegations were 'baseless'.