Poonch: Pakistani army resorts to firing on LoC

The Pakistani Army resorted to indiscriminate shelling and firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday.Using mortars, automatics and small arms they targeted Indian positions, including civilian facilities in Karmara area, police sources said.The firing started around 7 a.m.Indian positions were strongly and effectively retaliating and the firing exchanges were still on.On Thursday, an army soldier and a civilian porter were killed and five soldiers and another porter were injured in the firing by Pakistan in the same area.All schools in the area were closed. People have been restricted to their homes, unable to move out due to heavy shelling in the vicinity.