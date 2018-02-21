Pollution control board seals Ghaziabad Haj house in compliance with NGT order

Ghaziabad: The pollution control board has sealed the Haj House in compliance with a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that was passed on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition.The tribunal had conveyed its decision to the pollution control board and directed it to seal the Haj House and ensure that it did not pollute the environment as well as the Hindon river, Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) Ritu Maheshwari said.She added that following the NGT order, the pollution control board sealed the Hajj House with the help of police and in the presence of a magistrate.The NGT had ordered the Hajj House to be sealed in case a sewage treatment plant (STP) was not constructed for waste disposal. It will remain sealed till the STP is not constructed by the department concerned.