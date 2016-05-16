Polling: Kerala over 71 percent, Tamil Nadu 69 percent, Puducherry 81 percent

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said there were long queues at some polling stations in Kerala at the end of polling at 6 p.m. All those in line at that time would be allowed to vote.
"Kerala recorded polling of 71 percent till 6 p.m. The percentage is expected to go up," he said.
Election Commission Director General Sudeep Jain, who also addressed the media, said that the polling percentage was 69.19 percent for Tamil Nadu at 5 p.m. and 81.94 percent for Puducherry at 5 p.m.
Polling was held for the assemblies of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 16 May 2016 06:10 PM