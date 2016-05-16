Polling: Kerala over 71 percent, Tamil Nadu 69 percent, Puducherry 81 percent

The Election Commission said on Monday that Kerala recorded over 71 percent polling while the percentage was over 69 percent for Tamil Nadu and above 81 percent for Puducherry in the assembly polls.Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said there were long queues at some polling stations in Kerala at the end of polling at 6 p.m. All those in line at that time would be allowed to vote."Kerala recorded polling of 71 percent till 6 p.m. The percentage is expected to go up," he said.Election Commission Director General Sudeep Jain, who also addressed the media, said that the polling percentage was 69.19 percent for Tamil Nadu at 5 p.m. and 81.94 percent for Puducherry at 5 p.m.Polling was held for the assemblies of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday.