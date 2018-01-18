Polling for legislative assembly elections in Tripura to be held on 18 Feb, Meghalaya & Nagaland on 27 Feb: CEC







BREAKING: Results of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura Assembly elections to come on March 3: CEChttps://t.co/ltXO0PIGSJ

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 18, 2018

"Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura all have 60 seats each. EVM and VVPAT will be used in all three states, first level checks have been completed," CEC AK Joti said."Model code of conduct comes into effect from today," CEC said and added "Polling for legislative assembly elections in Tripura to be held on 18 Feb, polling in Meghalaya and Nagaland to be held on 27 February; Counting for all three states on 3 March."