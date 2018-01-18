 Polling for legislative assembly elections in Tripura to be held on 18 Feb, Meghalaya & Nagaland on 27 Feb: CEC
By: || Updated: 18 Jan 2018 01:19 PM
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti has today announced Assembly elections in three north-east states--Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

"Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura all have 60 seats each. EVM and VVPAT will be used in all three states, first level checks have been completed," CEC AK Joti said.

"Model code of conduct comes into effect from today," CEC said and added "Polling for legislative assembly elections in Tripura to be held on 18 Feb, polling in Meghalaya and Nagaland to be held on 27 February; Counting for all three states on 3 March."



 



