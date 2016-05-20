Poll results: Enough introspection, major surgery needed, Digvijaya on Congress debacle



Action required by high command, induct fresh blood, young leaders and ideas: @ShashiTharoor on #Congress poll rout pic.twitter.com/xpmInZ4KAE

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) May 20, 2016

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh made a pitch for a "major surgery" in the organisation in the wake of the disappointing results in the Assembly polls in four states including loss of power in Assam and Kerala."Today's results disappointing but not unexpected. We have done enough Introspection shouldn't we go for a Major Surgery?" Singh, who is AICC General Secretary, said in a tweet on Thursday.During the day, the refrain of party spokespersons has been that there is a need for introspection in the party to help set things right.There have been no changes in the AICC secretariat since the last Lok Sabha polls in which the party had its worst ever performance by securing just 44 seats in the 543-member House.Digvijay's suggestion has come at a time when there is talk of the much delayed reshuffle in the AICC secretariat likely to be carried out soon and indications are that Rahul Gandhi could be elevated as party chief.Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also felt the need for an action looking at the poll rout. He called for induction of fresh blood into the party in the form of young leaders and new ideas.