 Politics of Bharat Bandh and its consequences
Despite, Home Ministry's order that the district magistrates and SPs will be personally held responsible for any violence in their area of jurisdiction, reports of agitation has started pouring in, mainly from Bihar.

By: || Updated: 10 Apr 2018 12:16 PM
Image: ANI

New Delhi: Today, Bharat is again Bandh. Protesting against caste-based reservations in jobs and education, some groups have called closer of shops and business establishments.

In Bihar's Arrah protesters had stopped a train while in other districts they resorted to tire burning and blocking of NHs.

Image: ANI

There are also reports that firing took place in Arrah.





This time changing their modus operandi, the 'Bharat Bandh' call, reportedly, has been made on social media only and no organisation has so far come forward to support it.





It may be recalled that nearly a week back, on April 2, Bharat Bandh was called by groups opposing the alleged dilution of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order.

Large-scale violence in different parts of the country, during first Bharat Bandh, lead to the death of about a dozen people, reported news agency PTI.

The politics of Bharat Bandh has not only led to inconvenience to the general public but also destruction of life and property.

