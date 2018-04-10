Politics of Bharat Bandh and its consequences

Despite, Home Ministry's order that the district magistrates and SPs will be personally held responsible for any violence in their area of jurisdiction, reports of agitation has started pouring in, mainly from Bihar.







Rajasthan: Markets in Jhalawar shut during protests against caste-based reservations, protesters held a bike-rally. pic.twitter.com/PFSGDYKzgA

— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018





In Bihar's Arrah protesters had stopped a train while in other districts they resorted to tire burning and blocking of NHs.



Image: ANI



There are also reports that firing took place in Arrah.







#WATCH: Clash between two groups in Bihar's Arrah during protests against caste-based reservations, gunshots heard. pic.twitter.com/s0RUA4KP2B

— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018





This time changing their modus operandi, the 'Bharat Bandh' call, reportedly, has been made on social media only and no organisation has so far come forward to support it.







Protests against caste-based reservations: Curfew imposed in Bhind and Morena. (Visuals from Morena) #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Tg4Kink7Wu

— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018





It may be recalled that nearly a week back, on April 2, Bharat Bandh was called by groups opposing the alleged dilution of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order.



Large-scale violence in different parts of the country, during first Bharat Bandh, lead to the death of about a dozen people, reported news agency PTI.



The politics of Bharat Bandh has not only led to inconvenience to the general public but also destruction of life and property. For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

Today, Bharat is again Bandh. Protesting against caste-based reservations in jobs and education, some groups have called closer of shops and business establishments.