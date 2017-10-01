 Policeman allegedly rapes 7-yr-old inside police quarters
Updated: 01 Oct 2017 10:38 PM
The incident happened last night at Bhanwarka near Kemri town in Rampur district. Photo: ANI

RAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a drunk sub-inspector allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl inside the police quarters in the district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened last night at Bhanwarka near Kemri town in Rampur district, when an inebriated Tejveer Singh caught hold of the minor, who was playing outside the police outpost, and allegedly raped her inside the quarters, an official said.

According to eye witnesses, a constable raised an alarm over the incident. The incident enraged the locals, who gheraoed the police outpost and tried to vandalise it.

Superintendent of police Vipin Tada reached the spot and pacified the angry mob by arresting the accused and suspending him.

A case has been filed against the sub-inspector, Tada said.

