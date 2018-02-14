Police complaint filed against Priya Prakash Varrier for 'hurting' Muslim sentiments



We received complaint from a few men that upcoming movie Manikya Malaraya Poovi’s viral song's lyrics is hurting sentiments of Muslims. They haven't submitted a video proof & we asked them to provide us the same. No FIR registered yet: Syed Faiyaz, ACP Falaknuma #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/T88uBGs3kJ

New Delhi: A complaint has been lodged by a group of Muslim youth at Falaknuma police station in Hyderabad against internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier and the composer of the song in which she featured in.The youth claim the song is blaspehemous and hurts the sentiments of Muslims as it has references of Prophet Mohammed and his wife.Mohammed Abdul Khan, the complainant, along with his friends approached the police station to lodge a complaint demanding a ban on the song. They want to pursue legal action against the actress and the composer.after she got 2.5 million followers on Instagram soon after a teaser song of her debut film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.The upcoming movie, written and directed by Omar Lulu, tells the story of Class XII students and has newcomers in the cast.With her expressions, Priya Varrier stole the hearts of her social media followers as the song went viral.An overwhelmed Priya as quoted by news agency PTI: "I do not know how to react. I did what what I was asked to do and never expected it to be such a hit.""Thank you for all the love," Priya, who idolizes Nayaantara, tweeted.The songcomposed by Shaan Rehman and sung by Vineet Srinivasan, has got over 10 million views.'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic Comedy and has Siyadh Shahjahan and Noorin Shereef sharing space with Priya