Police cancel Subrata Roy's meeting with workers in Cuttack

Claiming to have received intelligence reports that victims of chit-fund companies were to protest at the meeting venue and create a law and order situation, the city police promulgated prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and asked workers of the company to vacate the place."Although the company officials had intimated us earlier about their proposed meeting, it was cancelled at the last moment today by imposition of Section 144 as we received intelligence inputs about severe law and order situation and breach of peace," said city DCP Sanjib Arora."We had intelligence inputs that some chit fund victims were preparing to protest at Roy's programme. There was a possibility of a law and order situation. Therefore, section 144 was imposed in the area and agents were asked to vacate the place. Restriction was also imposed on Roy's entry in Cuttack," said Commissioner of Police Y B Khurania.The company workers had organised a similar meeting here in December 2014.