 Total PNB scam worth Rs 21,306 crore; Govt was informed about fraud in 2015: Congress
Total PNB scam worth Rs 21,306 crore; Govt was informed about fraud in 2015: Congress

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on the PNB fraud case, the Congress on Friday said that every scamster can flee and fly undetected and unchecked under the current regime.

By: || Updated: 16 Feb 2018 05:08 PM
The Congress alleged there was sufficient information available about the scam in 2015 and the government was even informed that the scamsters will flee the country.

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on the PNB fraud case, the Congress on Friday said that every scamster can flee and fly undetected and unchecked under the current regime.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala alleged that the PNB scam amounts to Rs 21,306 crore. He added that the fraud can go up to Rs 30,000 crore if all its layers are opened up.

"If all the layers of this scam are opened up, the scam will go up to Rs 30,000 crore. The Narendra Modi government's new buzz word 'Udaan' has found a new meaning - every scamster can flee and fly undetected and unchecked," he told the media.

He said there was sufficient information available about the scam in 2015 and the government was even informed that the scamsters will flee the country.

"The Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Maharashtra and Gujarat governments, SEBI and other agencies knew about this scam since May 7, 2015," he said.

"While inaugurating the Gold Monetization Scheme, the Prime Minister said he was familier with Mehul Choksi. If the Prime Minister knows Mehul Choksi, then why is the Centre denying it?" Surjewala added.

