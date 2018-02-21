 PNB scam: Nirav's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal claims 'Modi didn't flee, was in abroad before matter came to light'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • PNB scam: Nirav's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal claims 'Modi didn't flee, was in abroad before matter came to light'

PNB scam: Nirav's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal claims 'Modi didn't flee, was in abroad before matter came to light'

As per Aggarwal, the entire transaction was not worth Rs 11,500 crore as being stated by the media, but of two hundred crores. He claims that media is stating a fictitious figure.

By: || Updated: 21 Feb 2018 08:34 AM
PNB scam: Nirav's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal claims 'Modi didn't flee, was in abroad before matter came to light'

Nirav Modi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal breaks silence/ ANI image

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank scam’s Kingpin Nirav Modi didn’t flee from India but, was already abroad when the matter came to light, claimed his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal on Tuesday evening.

“Nirav Modi has his business worldwide, and he was abroad before the matter was made public, therefore the claims that he fled are false” said the lawyer. In spite of his claims, he didn’t reveal the location of Modi.

“His passport has been revoked, he will now see what to be done” he added.

As per Aggarwal, the entire transaction was not worth Rs 11,500 crore as being stated by the media, but of two hundred crores. He claims that media is stating a fictitious figure.

He further said that the matter is not as big as it being shown in media and is being unnecessary being escalated. “Like 2G, Bofors, Arushi murder case were proved false, similarly this matter would also come out like that. It was a normal business transaction and was declared as fraud” he said.

The lawyer, who especially returned to the country for the case from Dubai said “His business has been seized and an amount of Rs5,600 crore have also been seized by ED, how can he return the money?”

“Modi has been receiving notices from various agencies everyday but he will wait for court to file a charge-sheet before responding on anything”.













The CBI on Tuesday arrested Vipul Ambani and four other senior executives of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi’s companies in the Rs 11,500 crore PNB scam.

Other than Vipul Ambani, CBI has arrested Arjun Patil, a senior executive of Fire Star group; Kavita Mankikar, executive assistant and authorised signatory of accused firms;  Kapil Khandelwal, CFO of Nakshatra group and Gitanjali group; Niten Shahi, manager of Gitanjali group.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Kamal Haasan party launch LIVE: Actor interacts with fishermen community in Rameswaram

trending now

INDIA
Pak national held in Punjab
INDIA
PNB scam: Arun Jaitley breaks silence on bank fraud, ...
INDIA
Criminal proceedings against Priya Varrier: SC to hear tomorrow ...