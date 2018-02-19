 PNB scam: Gokulnath Shetty glued to same branch for 8 years without transfer! Why?
The Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam relates to alleged fraudulent LoU worth Rs 11,400 crore that took place at its branch in Brady House, Mumbai, making state-run bank potentially liable for the amount.

By: || Updated: 19 Feb 2018 10:38 AM
Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials escort Gokulnath Shetty (C, grey hair), the former deputy manager of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) into a special CBI court in Mumbai on February 17, 2018. Indian investigators have arrested three people who allegedly helped a billionaire jeweller obtain fake documents for overseas loans in one of the country's biggest bank scams, an official said February 17. Investigators are looking into allegations that Nirav Modi and his business partner Mehul Choksi were involved in defrauding India's second-largest state-run lender the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of 2.8 billion rupees ($43.8 million). The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it arrested Hemant Bhat, a business associate of Modi, and two PNB officials -- former deputy manager Gokulnath Shetty and Manoj Kharat -- in Mumbai late February 16. / AFP PHOTO / Indranil MUKHERJEE

New Delhi: Gokulnath Shetty, the now-retired deputy manager of the Punjab National Bank (PNB), is the second most important person (after Nirav Modi) in the state-run bank scam case involving Rs 11,400 crore.

Interestingly, Shetty was glued to one particular branch of PNB for eight long years. He was not transferred anywhere else, opposite to the rules which say that bank employees should be transferred on regular bases.

Now, investigative agencies are trying to find out which top official(s) was eager to keep him on the same bank's branch for such a long time and not transferred him. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody Shetty and is trying to find all answers.

About Punjab National Bank Fraud Case:

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam relates to alleged fraudulent Letter of Undertaking (LoU) worth Rs 11,400 crore that took place at its branch in Brady House, Mumbai, making state-run bank potentially liable for the amount.

The crooked transactions are allegedly linked to diamond lover and jeweler Nirav Modi of Gitanjali Group, against whom a complaint has been filed with the CBI. The transactions were first noticed by a new employee in the bank, said reports.

An Indian supporters of the Congress Party keeps his hand on the face of a cut out of billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi during a protest in New Delhi on February 16, 2018. Indian investigators on February 15 raided the premises of a billionaire jeweller accused of defrauding one of the country's biggest banks. Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers searched the Mumbai offices of Nirav Modi after he was accused of cheating state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) of 2.8 billion rupees ($43.8 million). / AFP PHOTO / CHANDAN KHANNA Billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi / AFP PHOTO / CHANDAN KHANNA

PNB said that two of its employees at the branch were involved in the scam.

Three Jewellers - Gitanjali Gems Ltd and its subsidiaries Gili and Nakshatra are also under the scanner of investigation agencies.

