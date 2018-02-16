PNB scam: ED notice to Mehul Choksy, Nirav Modi; seizes property worth Rs 5,100cr



In past 24 hours, 17 locations related to Mehul Choksy and Nirav Modi have been raided.



Six of their properties have also been sealed.



ED has also sought from External Affairs Ministry that the passports of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksy and their families should be made invalid.



Also, an amount of Rs 4 crore present in their bank accounts have also been frozen.



The search agencies have so far raided locations in Delhi, Surat, Mumbai, Jaipur and Hyderabad.









Diamond merchant Nirav Modi: He left the country on January 1 and is currently in Belgium

Nirav Modi’s brother Nishal Modi, who left the country on January 1. He is a citizen of Belgium

Ani Modi: Left country on January 6, she is a US citizen

Mehul Choksy, Nirav Modi’s uncle and owner of Gitanjali jewels

Gokulnath Shetty, PNB Deputy Manager who helped Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksy

Another PNB employee













Mumbai: The accused in Rs 11,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam case, diamond merchant Nirav Modi and jeweler Mehul Choksy have fled from the country along with their families.ED on Friday sent notices to both the accused to appear before it. Since both Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksy are not in India, the notices have been sent to their respective companies.Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation have been conducting regular searches and raids at their premises and at locations linked to them and have so far seized a property worth Rs 5,100 crore.