PNB scam case: Nirav Modi may be hidden in Europe, say sources

Diamond lover Nirav Modi allegedly involved in Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case may be hidden somewhere in Europe, said sources.He was constantly travelling from one country to another country and was in constant touch with some people, sources further said.As per reports, Nirav Modi's business partner and jewellery chain promoter Mehul Choksi is in America.Meanwhile, fresh raids were conducted at 21 locations across India in Nirav Modi case which led to seizure of Rs 25 cr diamonds, jewellery and precious stones. "Total seizure now Rs 5,674 crore," said ED, reported PTI.Billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi, 46, a regular feature on the lists of rich and famous Indians since 2013, was booked by the CBI, along with wife, brother and Choksi on January 31, for allegedly cheating the state-run PNB to the tune of Rs 280 crore.