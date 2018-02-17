PNB scam case: 3 accused sent under police custody till 3rd March

In the recent development in the PNB scam case, the three accused sent under police custody till 3rd March were Gokulnath Shetty then Dy Manager (now Retd) Punjab National Bank and Manoj kharat, SWO (single window operator) PNB and Hemant Bhat, Authorised Signatory of the Nirav Modi Group of Firms."The Court sent them under 14 days police custody. Manoj Kharat was just a clerk and typed letter under pressure from Gokulnath Shetty. He has no role in the case, we'll file bail application," said Kudrat Sheikh, lawyer of Manoj Kharat in PNB fraud case.Nirav Modi was booked by the CBI, along with his wife and brother, besides business partner Choksi on January 31, for allegedly cheating the state-run PNB to the tune of Rs 280 crore.The bank has sent two more complaints to the CBI on Tuesday, saying the scam was worth more than Rs 11,400 crore.The CBI is acting on a complaint from PNB that alleges Modi and his partners defrauded the bank by conspiring with bank officials to fraudulently obtain Letters of Undertaking for making payments to overseas suppliers, which potentially leaves Punjab National Bank liable. The potential liability of loss to Punjab National Bank goes well up to Rs 11000 crore.