PNB scam: Additional Rs 1,300 cr fraud revealed

In a 11.22 p.m., late night filing with the stock exchanges on Monday, the bank said: "In continuation to our filing with stock exchanges on February 14, 2018, we have to inform that quantum of reported unauthorised transactions can increase by $204.25 million."
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday said it questioned PNB Executive Director K.V. Brahmaji Rao, two General Managers and a retired official in connection with its probe into the multi-crore fraud.
The Income Tax Department also said it had attached 66 more bank accounts related to accused Choksi.
First Published: 27 Feb 2018 10:53 AM