PNB multi-crore fraud is a UPA scam, NDA's alertness brought it to surface: Government

Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the multi-crore PNB scam happened during the regime."The scam which has come into the light is a scam of the UPA Govt. This started during UPA's reign in 2011. It is the alertness of the NDA govt which has brought this scam on the surface," he said."All the NPAs, the wrongful distribution of loans, amongst others were all passed down to us by the UPA Govt. This is a scam by the bank and not the government," he added.Javdekar said the NDA government was swift in taking action against the accused and has revoked their passports."This is a fraud at the Bank's level. The government has acted swiftly by revoking Nirav Modi's passport and seizing properties of more than Rs. 5,100 crore as soon as the matter came to its notice," he said."The difference between a Banking fraud and a scam involving the government can be seen in all the scams that took place during UPA government like Coal scam, that happened under the signed documents by then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.""The examples of scams involving a government are 2G, CWG, and coal scams. These cannot be equated with a banking level fraud taking place in connivance with unscrupulous professional," he added.