PNB Scam: Former Allahabad Bank Director says scam started under UPA, grew 50 folds during NDA

A former official of the Allahabad Bank on Friday alleged that the Nirav Modi scam started during the UPA government.The official, Dinesh Dubey, said, "I had sent a dissent note against Gitanjali Gems to the Govt and RBI in 2013 but to no avail, I was directed that this loan has to be approved, I was being pressurized so I resigned.Commenting on Dubey’s statement, Rajiv Takru, Former Banking Secy said, "I met this person only once in my life.He had come to my office to resign in 2013. The reason for resignation was that he was unhappy over something. I accepted his resignation. I have never spoken to him."On Friday, External Affairs Ministry suspended with immediate effect the passports of diamantaire Nirav Modi and his business partner Mehul Choksi. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said that it is "not aware" of businessman Nirav Modi's location at the moment.Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation have been conducting regular searches and raids. So far they have seized property worth Rs 5,100 crore.On Wednesday, Punjab National Bank had detected fraudulent transactions of Rs 11,500 crore in one of its Mumbai branches and has filed a complained against Nirav and others to the CBI.Nirav Modi was initially charged last month with causing a wrongful loss. The other partners who were allegedly involved in fraudulent transactions were Nirav's wife Ami, brother Neeshal and maternal uncle Mehul Choksi, who owns Gitanjali Gems.