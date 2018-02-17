PNB fraud case: Why PM Narendra Modi & FM Arun Jaitley are silent, questions Rahul Gandhi







90% of the transactions took place under NDA govt. The fact is the PM has destroyed the financial system of the country. His friends and cronies have stolen money from the banks. PM should explain what action is he going to take in the fraud of Rs 22,000 crore: Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/esEirIa7AI

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) February 17, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over their silence on PNB fraud case.Why PM and FM are silent, Rahul Gandhi questioned."This Rs 22,000 Crore scam cannot have been done without a high level protection. It must have been known by the people in government beforehand otherwise it is not possible. PM will have to come forward and answer questions," said Gandhi.Meanwhile, the Central Vigilance Comission (CVC), an apex Indian governmental body created to address governmental corruption, will meet Punjab National Bank (PNB) Managing Director (MD) in relation to scam related to Nirav Modi which has come to light recently.In the meeting, reportedly, MD will brief the CVC about the developments till date.Nirav Modi (46), a regular feature on the lists of rich and famous Indians since 2013, was booked by the CBI, along with his wife and brother, besides business partner Choksi on January 31, for allegedly cheating the state-run PNB to the tune of Rs 280 crore.The bank has sent two more complaints to the CBI on Tuesday, saying the scam was worth more than Rs 11,400 crore.The CBI is acting on a complaint from PNB that alleges Modi and his partners defrauded the bank by conspiring with bank officials to fraudulently obtain Letters of Undertaking for making payments to overseas suppliers, which potentially leaves Punjab National Bank liable. The potential liability of loss to Punjab National Bank goes well up to Rs 11000 crore.The CBI had earlier raided the residences of Modi, his brother, wife and Choksi, all partners of Diamond R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds and two bank officials -- Gokulnath Shetty (now retired) and Manoj Kharat, who were also named in the FIR as accused.Meanwhile, on Saturday, three Punjab National Bank officials arrested by CBI produced before Special CBI Court in Mumbai in relation to PNB fraud case.(With inputs from agencies)