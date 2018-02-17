PNB fraud case: CVC to meet bank's MD







The Central Vigilance Comission (CVC), an apex Indian governmental body created in 1964 to address governmental corruption, will meet Punjab National Bank (PNB) Managing Director (MD) in relation to scam related to Nirav Modi which has come to light recently.In the meeting, reportedly, MD will brief the CVC about the developments till date.Nirav Modi (46), a regular feature on the lists of rich and famous Indians since 2013, was booked by the CBI, along with his wife and brother, besides business partner Choksi on January 31, for allegedly cheating the state-run PNB to the tune of Rs 280 crore.The bank has sent two more complaints to the CBI on Tuesday, saying the scam was worth more than Rs 11,400 crore.The CBI had earlier raided the residences of Modi, his brother, wife and Choksi, all partners of Diamond R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds and two bank officials -- Gokulnath Shetty (now retired) and Manoj Kharat, who were also named in the FIR as accused.Meanwhile, on Saturday, three Punjab National Bank officials arrested by CBI produced before Special CBI Court in Mumbai in relation to PNB fraud case.(With inputs from agencies)