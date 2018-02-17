 PNB case: CBI’s 2nd FIR reveals SHOCKING details; scam of Rs 5000 cr during NDA rule in 2017
By: || Updated: 17 Feb 2018 10:12 AM
Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksy PNB fraud case

New Delhi: Several shocking details regarding the Punjab National Bank-Nirav Modi scam have come to light in the second FIR filed by CBI. As per the FIR, a fraud of Rs 5000 crore happened in 2017-18; which is during NDA rule.

As per the second FIR, the copy of which is possessed by ABP News, it is clearly mentioned that the date of mentioning LoU is March, 2017.

Though as per CBI sources, a major section of this could also be of rollback, which is the LoU was issued in previous years and was extended thereafter.

Copy of 2nd FIR filed by CBI

As per Ministry of External Affairs, they have no idea of Nirav Modi’s whereabouts.

The Income Tax department has so far seized properties worth Rs5,649 crore belonging to Nirav Modi.

The IT department also seized 105 bank accounts belonging to Nirav Modi.

The External Affairs Ministry on Friday froze the passports of both the accused Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksy; in the 11,500 crore scam.

