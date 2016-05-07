PM to meet CMs of UP, Maha, K'taka to discuss drought crisis





New Delhi: Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss water scarcity in the state of Uttar Pradesh.





After the meeting, Akhilesh said that apprised the PM of the drought situation. He has sought an aid of Rs 10,600 crore from the Centre to tackle drought and water crisis with immediate demand of 10,000 tankers for distribution of water.







“PM Modi took note of the condition and also gave some suggestions. I believe both governments should work together. Bundelkhand has water, dams have water. We need to think how we can distribute it. Requirement is of tankers and not of water trains which can’t enter interior villages,” Akhilesh told reporters.



PM Modi also said that he had a productive meeting with the UP Chief Minister.



"The various drought mitigation measures undertaken in the state were discussed extensively in the meeting. CM Akhilesh Yadav & I discussed the need to effectively utilise the period before monsoon for water recharge and conservation efforts. Usage of latest technology & community participation, particularly of our Nari Shakti can play a key role in effective drought management," Modi tweeted.







PM Modi will separately meet the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka to discuss and review the drought and water scarcity in the states.





Ministers and officials of the concerned Ministries will be present at the meeting.Apart from taking stock of the situation, Prime Minister Modi will also review steps taken by the states to address drought-related problems.The Prime Minister will also seek details of progress of relief work in the meeting with the Chief Ministers.Recently, Cabinet Secretary P. K. Sinha had directed all the Ministries dealing with the drought situation to release additional funds to the states as soon as the Finance Bill gets approved. He said it was necessary as the onset of monsoon is approaching soon.He called for coordinated and integrated action plan by the Centre as well as the state governments.The Centre asked states to take measures for optimally utilising and storing rainwater and also taking measures for water conservation.Several states have raised issues like construction of farm ponds, community ponds, check dams and demanded early release of funds to take up the water harvesting measures on a priority basis.Earlier, in a letter to the Chief Secretaries of the states, the Cabinet Secretary had asked them to take full advantage of the upcoming monsoon session to conserve the water that would be received as rainfall during this period.