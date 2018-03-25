PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat: Here are important excerpts



India is grateful to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for his vision for irrigation, port development: PM



We are deeply motivated by Dr. Ambedkar's emphasis on self-reliance: PM



Yog Divas should be given importance: PM



It was Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar who dreamt of vibrant cities with top infrastructure: PM



It was Dr. Ambedkar who dreamt of India as an industrial powerhouse: PM



Great people like Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Ji, Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji and Chaudhary Devi Lal ji spoke about the importance of agriculture and welfare of farmers: PM



This time, people have written to me about exams, the upcoming vacations, water conservation among other issues: PM



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio talk show at 11 am.Last month, on this very date, Modi on his radio talk show, had touched upon the issues of daily safety, women empowerment and "technology for welfare".In his monthly radio address Modi had said his dream of "New India" was the one where women were strong and empowered and equally contributed to the country's development.