'Days of incremental change are over': Top quotes from PM Modi's address at 'Bharat Ki Baat Sabke Saath' event in London

"The person in the railway station was Narendra Modi. The person in the Royal Palace in London is the Sevak of 125 crore Indians," said Modi during an interactive session at the Central Hall in Westminster when he was asked about his journey from a railway station to the palace.



We have a million problems but we have a billion people who can solve them



18,000 villages did not have electricity. So many women do not have access to toilets. These realities of our nation did not let me sleep. I was determined to bring about a positive change in the lives of India's poor



I do not need to read books to understand poverty. I have lived in poverty, I know what it is to be poor and belong to the backward sections of society. I want to work for the poor, the marginalised and the downtrodden



Those who like exporting terror, I want to tell them that India has changed and their antics will not be tolerated



We believe in peace. But we will not tolerate those who like to export terror. We will give back strong answers and in the language they understand. Terrorism will never be accepted



India knows how to teach lesson to those who run industry of exporting terror and kill Indians







Look back at India's history. India has never desired anyone else's territory. During World War 1 and 2 we had no stake but our soldiers took part in the Wars. These were big sacrifices. Look at our role in UN Peacekeeping Forces



Participative democracy makes good governance possible



During freedom struggle Mahatma Gandhi did something very different. He turned freedom struggle into a mass movement. He told every person that whatever you are doing will contribute to India's freedom: Today need of the hour is to make development a mass movement



Yes, people have more expectations from us because they know that we can deliver. People know that when they say something, the Government will listen and do it. Days of incremental change are over







'Besabri' is not a bad thing. If a person has a cycle, a person aspires a scooter. If a person has a scooter, a person aspires a car. It is nature to aspire. India is getting increasingly aspirational



The railway station is a special part of my life as it made me go through the struggles of life: PM Modi on his journey from being a common man to the PM of India



People are equivalent to Gods in a democracy and if they wish even a tea-seller can become their representative and shake hands at the Royal Palace



The person in the Railway Station was Narendra Modi. The person in the Royal Palace in London is the Sevak of 125 crore Indians



My life at the Railway Station taught me so much. It was about my personal struggles. When you said Royal Palace, it is not about me but about the 125 crore people of India

