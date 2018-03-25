 PM Narendra Modi to address the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am
By: || Updated: 25 Mar 2018 07:51 AM
PM Narendra Modi: Twitter

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today through 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am.

Last month, on this very date, Modi on his radio talk show, had touched upon the issues of daily safety, women empowerment and "technology for welfare".

In his monthly radio address Modi had said his dream of "New India" was the one where women were strong and empowered and equally contributed to the country's development.

Parliament proceedings were disrupted on the second leg of the budget session due to unabated protests by opposition parties and those from some southern states. Whether this issue will be touched by the PM, it remains to be seen.

