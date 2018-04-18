PM Modi takes Lingayat issue to UK, pays tributes at Basaveshwara bust in London

Narendra Modi was in the United Kingdom on Wednesday but sent a strong message back home to Karnataka's Lingayat community by paying floral tributes at the bust of Lingayat philosopher Basaveshwara at Albert Embankment Gardens on the banks of the river Thames in London.



Modi also tweeted a message in Kannada in his bid to woo the Lingayats/Veerashaivas, which forms around 17 per cent of the Karnataka's population and are considered the BJP's traditional voter base.



"It is an honour to pay homage to Bhagwan Basaveshwara during my UK visit. The ideals of Bhagwan Basaveshwara motivate people across the entire world," Prime Minister Modi tweeted both in Kannada and English along with photographs of the event.



In another tweet Modi said: "Bhagwan Basaveshwara devoted his life towards furthering social equality and empowering the poor. He was committed to democratic values and believed in the power of debate and discussion."



The event was organised by The Basaveshwara Foundation, a non-profit organisation-based in the UK that has installed the statue of Basaveshwara.



The single-phase Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15.



The Congress government in Karnataka took the BJP by surprise with its recommendation for according Lingayats the status of a minority religion, a demand being raised by the community for long.



The BJP, which was once the supporter of the cause, is playing it safe this time without openly backing it. BJP has alleged that the Congress is playing the ‘Lingayat card’ to divide the Hindus.



Basaveshwara (1134-1168) was an Indian philosopher, social reformer and statesman who attempted to create a casteless society and fought against caste and religious discrimination.



India has recognised Basaveshwara as one of the pioneers of democracy and his statue was installed in the Indian Parliament during the tenure of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.



India had also released a coin and a postal stamp as a mark of respect for Basaveshwara and his contribution to Indian society.



(With inputs from agencies)

