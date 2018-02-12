 In Pictures: PM Modi prays at Shiva temple in Oman, visits Grand Mosque
ABP News Bureau | 12 Feb 2018 07:03 PM
1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday prayed at a Shiva Temple in Muscat and also visited Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in the Oman's capital.

2

Modi said he felt extremely blessed after praying at the 125-year- old Shiva Temple in Muscat, one of the oldest in the region. It has three deities -- Shri Adi Motishwar Mahadev, Shri Motishwar Mahadev and Shri Hanumanji.

3

Modi, who arrived here from Dubai on the last leg of his three-nation tour, visited the temple located in the Matrah area.

4

"Feeling extremely blessed to pray at the Shiva temple in Muscat," the prime minister tweeted. The temple was constructed 125 years ago by the merchant community from Gujarat and was subsequently renovated in 1999.

5

The Prime Minister also visited the iconic Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the main mosque of Oman.

6

The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque was inaugurated in 2001.

7

According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, the mosque is built from 300,000 tonnes of Indian sandstone sculpted by 200 craftsmen from India.

8

"Yet another Indian connection with Oman! PM Narendra Modi visited the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat, which is the biggest mosque in Oman. The mosque is built from 300,000 tonnes of Indian sandstone sculpted by 200 craftsmen from India!," Kumar said.

