'PM Narendra Modi has a credibility problem,' says Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

However, he also pointed out that during the campaigning PM Narendra Modi didn't utter a word about Jay Shah, son of BJP president Amit Shah.
[MUST READ] OPINION-2017 ends with Modi wave: What 2018 has in offering for Rahul Gandhi?
Congress president also pointed out that PM is not speaking about Rafale deal.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has credibility problem," said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and added that "People of Gujarat do not believe in Gujarat model. It is all very good marketing."
"3-4 months ago when we went to Gujarat it was said that Congress cannot fight BJP, but we worked hard and you have seen the results. BJP has suffered a severe jolt in Gujarat," Rahul Gandhi further said.
125 crore Indians can see development but only one man (Rahul Gandhi) can't. Jay Shah has set a precedence by approaching the court where as the Congress still hasn't gone there yet," said Union Minister Jitendra Singh while attacking Congress.
In both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, BJP has got majority.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 19 Dec 2017 01:21 PM