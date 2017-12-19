'PM Narendra Modi has a credibility problem,' says Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

On Tuesday, a day after Gujarat and Himachal elections results were announced, Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated the people of Gujarat for voting for BJP but at the same time he also said that the results were good for grand old party too. His indirect reference was about gain of seats for Congress party from 57 in 2012 to 77 in 2017.However, he also pointed out that during the campaigning PM Narendra Modi didn't utter a word about Jay Shah, son of BJP president Amit Shah.Congress president also pointed out that PM is not speaking about Rafale deal."Prime Minister Narendra Modi has credibility problem," said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and added that "People of Gujarat do not believe in Gujarat model. It is all very good marketing.""3-4 months ago when we went to Gujarat it was said that Congress cannot fight BJP, but we worked hard and you have seen the results. BJP has suffered a severe jolt in Gujarat," Rahul Gandhi further said.125 crore Indians can see development but only one man (Rahul Gandhi) can't. Jay Shah has set a precedence by approaching the court where as the Congress still hasn't gone there yet," said Union Minister Jitendra Singh while attacking Congress.In both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, BJP has got majority.