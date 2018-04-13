'Our daughters will get justice': PM breaks silence on Kathua and Unnao rape cases

Speaking at the inauguration of Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial at 26 Alipur Road, New Delhi, Modi said: "Such incidents shake our sensibilities and cannot be part of a civilised society."



"As a country, as a society, we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice," Modi said.



Earlier on Friday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed Modi for maintaining silence over the "growing violence against women and children" in the country.



Rahul, who led a midnight march to India Gate on Thursday to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases, said Modi's silence on these incidents is unacceptable and urged the prime minister to "speak up".



He asked Modi what does he "think about the growing violence against women and children" and why are the "accused rapists and murderers protected by the state".



He asked Modi what does he "think about the growing violence against women and children" and why are the "accused rapists and murderers protected by the state".

"India is waiting, speak up," he wrote on Twitter.

