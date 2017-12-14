PM Modi's road show after casting vote is a clear case of violation of model code of conduct: Congress

Within few minutes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow after casting his vote in Ahmedabad, Congress party attacked the PM and said the act is violation of model code of conduct.Congress' Randeep S Surjewala in a hurriedly called press conference alleged that Election Commission of India is working under the pressure of PM Modi."EC working as a puppet in the hands of BJP," alleged Congress."PM Modi's road show after casting vote is a clear case of violation of the model code of conduct. EC it seems is working under pressure from PM and PMO," Ashok Gehlot of Congress said."Why does EC have different rules for Congress and BJP?" questioned Congress.It is pertinent to mention here that Gujarat state is undergoing second and last stage polling on Thursday. PM Modi casted his vote at booth number 115 in Sabarmati's Ranip locality. After that he left the place amid loud cheers.The result of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 will be announced on December 18.