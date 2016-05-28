PM Modi tries his hands at drums in Meghalaya

: In a light-hearted gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hands at drums along with folk dancers at a cultural event organised in his honour at Mawphlang Village, 25 km from Shillong, in East Khasi hills district of Meghalaya on Saturday morning.On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi, who is on his maiden visit to the state, also interacted with the locals and folk dancers.Mawphlang is famous for the forest having an amazing life form of plants, flowering trees, orchids and butterflies -an ideal destination for nature lovers.Prime Minister Modi flagged off new passenger trains for northeast and also laid the foundation stone for a football stadium 'Ampati' on Friday.He also interacted with members of self help groups and laid focus on rural livelihood in north-eastern states.Earlier, addressing the valedictory session of the 65th plenary meeting of the North Eastern Council here, Prime Minister Modi said the government wants to bring the north-eastern region on a par with other regions of the country.Meghalaya Governor V. Shanmuganathan, Chief Minister Dr. Mukul Sangma, and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present at the function.