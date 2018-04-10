PM Modi to observe fast on Thursday to protest Parliament washout

Addressing BJP MPs on Friday, Modi had accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of practising divisive politics and said that BJP MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament.
The Congress had tried to preempt the BJP event by announcing that the party members would observe a fast on April 9 to promote communal harmony in the country.
All BJP MPs will also observe fast on April 12 in their respective constituencies.
Shah will hold a 'dharna' (sit-in) in poll-bound Karnataka's Hubli.
First Published: 10 Apr 2018 05:56 PM