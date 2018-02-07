PM Modi to address both houses of Parliament; to respond to discussion over President Kovind's speech



Today, PM @narendramodi will be speaking in both houses of Parliament, joining the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. He will speak in the Lok Sabha around noon and in the Rajya Sabha later this evening.

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2018

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address both the houses of the parliament on Wednesday. PM will be joining a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address on last Wednesday i.e January 31.Prime Minister will be addressing the lower house of the parliament around noon and the upper house later in the evening. The information regarding the same was disseminated via PMO’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday morning.After PM’s speech, The Motion of Thanks will be passed in the house, where BJP led NDA government is in majority.BJP has also issued a whip to all its MPs to remain present in the house. As per sources, the government is also likely to pass some important bills.Opposition has passed an adjournment motion in the parliament and has sought a discussion the union budget which was presented by the finance minister on February 1.Congress has sought to leave all other issues and discuss the budget at length.On the other hand, the government has sought to give a statement on the same. A ruckus is also likely to take place in the parliament on the budget.In Rajya Sabha, a discussion on the union budget is scheduled to take place post 2pm on Wednesday.