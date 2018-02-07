PM Modi spoke for 1 hour but not uttered a single word on Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi

He also not spoke anything on deteriorating employment condition in the country, said Rahul Gandhi.
Congress president also asked three questions from PM Modi-In Rafale deal, has he took nod from Cabinet? In how much the deal was done? And has PM made changes in the Rafale deal?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed both the houses of the parliament and attacked Congress amid loud disruption by the opposition parties.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 07 Feb 2018 02:15 PM