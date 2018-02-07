 PM Modi spoke for 1 hour but not uttered a single word on Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • PM Modi spoke for 1 hour but not uttered a single word on Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi spoke for 1 hour but not uttered a single word on Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi

PM also not spoke anything on deteriorating employment condition in the country, said Rahul Gandhi.

By: || Updated: 07 Feb 2018 02:17 PM
PM Modi spoke for 1 hour but not uttered a single word on Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Image: ABP Live)

New Delhi: Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's address on Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that PM spoke for one hour but not uttered a single word on Rafale deal.

He also not spoke anything on deteriorating employment condition in the country, said Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president also asked three questions from PM Modi-In Rafale deal, has he took nod from Cabinet? In how much the deal was done? And has PM made changes in the Rafale deal?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed both the houses of the parliament and attacked Congress amid loud disruption by the opposition parties.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story PM blames Congress for Andhra Pradesh's problems

trending now

VIDEO
Film Dil Junglee cast's crazy & interesting conversation will make ...
VIDEO
Rahul Gandhi alleges BJP of corruption in Rafale deal, ...
VIDEO
Viral Sach: Water in petrol tank can destroy your ...