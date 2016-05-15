PM Modi spends quality time with mother in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heera Ba lives with her other sons in Gujarat. PM Modi had been going to meet his mother. When he came in power, he went to take her blessings.
However, she had not been able to visit PM Modi’s residence. This time she came to Delhi to visit him and also stayed for 5 days.
My mother returns to Gujarat. Spent quality time with her after a long time & that too on her 1st visit to RCR. pic.twitter.com/2n5ZT2C4PC
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2016
First Published: 15 May 2016 02:42 PM